Short Interest in 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:VCXAW) Rises By 248.5%

10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:VCXAW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,500 shares, a growth of 248.5% from the April 30th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II stock. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:VCXAW – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 660,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $617,000.

10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II stock opened at $0.24 on Friday. 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II has a twelve month low of $0.10 and a twelve month high of $4.40.

