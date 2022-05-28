Short Interest in Acerinox, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) Drops By 48.9%

Acerinox, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ANIOY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decline of 48.9% from the April 30th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
OTCMKTS:ANIOY opened at $6.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.44 and a 200-day moving average of $5.95. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.58. Acerinox has a one year low of $4.95 and a one year high of $7.31.
Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter. Acerinox had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 28.45%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Acerinox will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Acerinox (Get Rating)
Acerinox, SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, transforms, and markets stainless steel products in Spain, the Americas, Africa, Asia, Oceania, and Europe. The company offers flat products, including coil cold rollings, hot rolled and black coils, teardrop steel or coils, and hot and cold rolled sheets, as well as roughing materials, discs, billets, and plates.
