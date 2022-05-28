Short Interest in American Noble Gas, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IFNY) Decreases By 71.4%

American Noble Gas, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IFNY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 71.4% from the April 30th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 53,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

American Noble Gas stock traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,563. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.41. American Noble Gas has a fifty-two week low of $0.17 and a fifty-two week high of $1.00.

American Noble Gas Company Profile (Get Rating)

American Noble Gas, Inc focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas resources. It has an option to acquire oil and gas properties in central Kansas covering an area of approximately 11,000 acres. The company was formerly known as Infinity Energy Resources, Inc and changed its name to American Noble Gas, Inc in October 2021.

