Short Interest in American Noble Gas, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IFNY) Decreases By 71.4%

American Noble Gas, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IFNY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 71.4% from the April 30th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 53,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
American Noble Gas stock traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,563. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.41. American Noble Gas has a fifty-two week low of $0.17 and a fifty-two week high of $1.00.
American Noble Gas Company Profile (Get Rating)
