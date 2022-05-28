Short Interest in Becle, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:BCCLF) Grows By 105.9%

Becle, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:BCCLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,387,900 shares, an increase of 105.9% from the April 30th total of 674,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 60,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 22.8 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Becle from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st.

Get Becle alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS BCCLF traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.34. The company had a trading volume of 5,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,995. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.36. Becle has a twelve month low of $1.86 and a twelve month high of $2.80.

Becle, SAB. de C.V. manufactures and distributes spirits and other distilled beverages in Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers tequila under the 1800, Jose Cuervo Especial, Jose Cuervo Tradicional, Reserva de la Familia, Gran Centenario, and Maestro Dobel brand names; whiskey under the North American Whiskey, Stranahan's, Tincup, Pendleton, Irish Whiskey, Bushmills, and The Sexton brands; rum under the Kraken brand; and vodka under the Three Olives and Hangar 1 brand names.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Becle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.