Short Interest in Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) Declines By 67.0%

Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a drop of 67.0% from the April 30th total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 207,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of BNTGY stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,292. The company has a market capitalization of $12.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.72 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.60. Brenntag has a 1-year low of $13.79 and a 1-year high of $20.99.

Brenntag (OTCMKTS:BNTGY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter. Brenntag had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 11.62%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Brenntag will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on BNTGY shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Brenntag from €100.00 ($106.38) to €90.00 ($95.74) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brenntag from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Brenntag from €95.00 ($101.06) to €100.00 ($106.38) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brenntag presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.67.

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the divisions Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

