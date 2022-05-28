Short Interest in Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDF) Drops By 67.0%

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a drop of 67.0% from the April 30th total of 10,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.1 days.

OTCMKTS MGDDF remained flat at $$127.54 during midday trading on Friday. 100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,431. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a 52 week low of $111.00 and a 52 week high of $180.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $127.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.21.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions shares are scheduled to split before the market opens on Thursday, June 16th. The 4-1 split was announced on Thursday, June 16th. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Thursday, June 16th.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions manufactures and sells tires worldwide. The company offers tires for private use covering cars, racing, biking, motorcycles, scooters, and mopeds; and professional use, such as freight and people transport, agriculture, construction and industrial, mining and quarries, corporate fleets, tradesmen and professionals, civil and military operations, light rail, and aircraft.

