Short Interest in Creso Pharma Limited (OTCMKTS:COPHF) Drops By 74.9%

Creso Pharma Limited (OTCMKTS:COPHF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, a drop of 74.9% from the April 30th total of 36,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:COPHF remained flat at $$0.04 during trading on Friday. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,491. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.06. Creso Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.19.

Creso Pharma Limited develops, registers, and commercializes pharmaceutical-grade cannabis, and hemp-based nutraceutical products and treatments for human and animal health in Europe, the Middle East, North America, and the Asia Pacific. The company develops and commercializes therapeutic products; and cultivates, processes, and sells cannabis products, as well as supplies cannabis retail products.

