Short Interest in Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:DEX) Decreases By 76.3%

Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:DEX – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decline of 76.3% from the April 30th total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund stock traded up $0.16 on Friday, reaching $8.24. 29,267 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,939. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.45 and its 200-day moving average is $9.27. Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund has a one year low of $7.58 and a one year high of $11.14.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.74%.

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 6,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.74 per share, for a total transaction of $50,766.66. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,144,867 shares in the company, valued at $8,861,270.58. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund by 29.2% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 50,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 11,300 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund by 4.9% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 32,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund by 7.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 114,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 8,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund Company Profile

Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Delaware Management Holdings, Inc The fund is managed by Delaware Management Business Trust. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

