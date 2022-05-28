Short Interest in dMY Technology Group, Inc. VI (NYSE:DMYS) Decreases By 61.9%

dMY Technology Group, Inc. VI (NYSE:DMYS – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decrease of 61.9% from the April 30th total of 4,200 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 65,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of DMYS stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $9.79. The company had a trading volume of 160 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,868. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.81. dMY Technology Group, Inc. VI has a twelve month low of $9.69 and a twelve month high of $10.45.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of dMY Technology Group, Inc. VI during the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of dMY Technology Group, Inc. VI during the 4th quarter valued at about $196,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of dMY Technology Group, Inc. VI during the 1st quarter valued at about $323,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of dMY Technology Group, Inc. VI during the 1st quarter valued at about $418,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of dMY Technology Group, Inc. VI during the 4th quarter valued at about $592,000. Institutional investors own 52.65% of the company’s stock.

dMY Technology Group, Inc VI does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify a business combination target within the mobile application ecosystem or gaming, enterprise cloud, and consumer internet companies.

