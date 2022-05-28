Short Interest in Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEV) Expands By 192.9%

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEV – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a growth of 192.9% from the April 30th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust by 182.0% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 39,305 shares in the last quarter. Matisse Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust by 38.8% in the first quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 80,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after acquiring an additional 22,413 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $300,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust by 14.8% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 105,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 13,656 shares during the period.

Shares of CEV stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.16. 52,859 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,635. Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust has a 12-month low of $10.18 and a 12-month high of $14.55.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.0471 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.06%.

About Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in debt securities issued by education, hospital, housing, insured-education, insured-electric utilities, insured-hospital, insured-transportation, insured-water and sewer, transportation, and other sectors.

