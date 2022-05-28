Short Interest in Edify Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EAC) Drops By 71.0%

Edify Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EAC – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a decline of 71.0% from the April 30th total of 13,800 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 36,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PEAK6 Investments LLC increased its holdings in Edify Acquisition by 20.5% in the third quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 30,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 5,137 shares during the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Edify Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $1,358,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edify Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $1,018,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Edify Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $412,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edify Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $369,000. 85.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EAC traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.81. 159,051 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,170. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.77. Edify Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $9.95.

Edify Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

