Short Interest in EKIMAS Co. (OTCMKTS:ASNB) Decreases By 50.0%

EKIMAS Co. (OTCMKTS:ASNB – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the April 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
The stock has a market capitalization of $869,000.00, a P/E ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 0.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.29. EKIMAS has a one year low of $0.73 and a one year high of $3.50.
EKIMAS Company Profile (Get Rating)
