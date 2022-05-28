Short Interest in EKIMAS Co. (OTCMKTS:ASNB) Decreases By 50.0%

EKIMAS Co. (OTCMKTS:ASNB – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the April 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

The stock has a market capitalization of $869,000.00, a P/E ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 0.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.29. EKIMAS has a one year low of $0.73 and a one year high of $3.50.

EKIMAS Company Profile (Get Rating)

EKIMAS Corporation does not have significant operations. Previously, it was engaged in the development of polymer materials for use in the design and development of medical devices used for treating a range of anatomical sites and disease states. It intends to identify, acquire, or merge with an operating company through an equity-based exchange transaction.

