Short Interest in EZFill Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EZFL) Decreases By 66.0%

EZFill Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EZFL – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,800 shares, a decline of 66.0% from the April 30th total of 90,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 203,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of EZFill by 154.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 305,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 185,200 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of EZFill by 10.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 386,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 37,332 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of EZFill during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Murchinson Ltd. bought a new position in shares of EZFill during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of EZFill during the third quarter valued at approximately $177,000. 4.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Maxim Group began coverage on EZFill in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ EZFL traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.46. 99,492 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 204,071. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.31. The company has a current ratio of 8.81, a quick ratio of 22.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. EZFill has a 52 week low of $0.36 and a 52 week high of $5.49.

EZFill (NASDAQ:EZFL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.34 million during the quarter.

About EZFill (Get Rating)

EZFill Holdings Inc operates as a mobile fueling company primarily in Florida. The company offers consumers and businesses with on-demand fueling services directly to their locations. It also provides its services for commercial and specialty customers, at-site delivery during downtimes and enables operators to begin daily operations with fueled vehicles.

