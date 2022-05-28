Short Interest in Farmmi, Inc. (NASDAQ:FAMI) Increases By 159.9%

Farmmi, Inc. (NASDAQ:FAMI – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,210,000 shares, an increase of 159.9% from the April 30th total of 1,620,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,670,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:FAMI traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.06. The stock had a trading volume of 48,683,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,295,473. Farmmi has a 1 year low of $0.06 and a 1 year high of $0.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.12 and its 200-day moving average is $0.18.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Farmmi by 346.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 402,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 312,582 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Farmmi in the 3rd quarter valued at $91,000. Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Farmmi in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Farmmi in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Farmmi in the 3rd quarter valued at $475,000. 1.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Farmmi, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, processes and sells agricultural products in China, the United States, Japan, Canada, Europe, Korea, and the Middle East. The company offers shiitake and Mu Er mushrooms; and other edible fungi products, including bamboo fungi, agrocybe aegerila, pleurotus eryngii, coprinus comatus, grifola frondosa, and hericium erinaceus.

