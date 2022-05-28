Short Interest in Gjensidige Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:GJNSY) Decreases By 62.2%

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:GJNSY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decrease of 62.2% from the April 30th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GJNSY shares. Barclays raised Gjensidige Forsikring ASA from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Gjensidige Forsikring ASA from 237.00 to 242.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, HSBC raised Gjensidige Forsikring ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $242.00.

Get Gjensidige Forsikring ASA alerts:

Shares of Gjensidige Forsikring ASA stock remained flat at $$21.12 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 113 shares, compared to its average volume of 973. Gjensidige Forsikring ASA has a 52-week low of $19.37 and a 52-week high of $26.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.91.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th were given a $0.6784 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. This represents a yield of 3.85%.

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA Company Profile (Get Rating)

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA provides general insurance and pension products in Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Latvia, Lithuania, and Estonia. The company operates through six segments: General Insurance Private, General Insurance Commercial, General Insurance Denmark, General Insurance Sweden, General Insurance Baltics, and Pension.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gjensidige Forsikring ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gjensidige Forsikring ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.