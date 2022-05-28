Short Interest in Grupo Simec, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM) Grows By 120.0%

Grupo Simec, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a growth of 120.0% from the April 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

NYSEAMERICAN:SIM traded down $0.28 on Friday, hitting $29.72. 2,474 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,532. Grupo Simec has a 52 week low of $18.88 and a 52 week high of $36.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 0.50.

Get Grupo Simec alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Grupo Simec stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Grupo Simec, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM – Get Rating) by 34.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Grupo Simec were worth $129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Simec, SAB. de C.V. manufactures, processes, and distributes special bar quality (SBQ) steel and steel alloys products in Mexico, the United States, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company produces I-beams, channels, structural and commercial angles, hot rolled bars, flat bars, rebars, cold finished bars, electro-welded wire mesh and panels, and wire rods, as well as semi-finished tube rounds and other semi-finished trade products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Simec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Simec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.