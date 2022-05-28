Short Interest in Hero Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:HENC) Rises By 100.0%

Hero Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:HENC – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the April 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of HENC remained flat at $$0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday. 5,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,103. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.04 and a 200-day moving average of $0.05. Hero Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.10.

Get Hero Technologies alerts:

About Hero Technologies (Get Rating)

Hero Technologies Inc focuses on the cultivation, manufacture, and sale of branded cannabis products for distribution through a network of company owned dispensaries and through third-party dispensaries. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Dover, Delaware.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hero Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hero Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.