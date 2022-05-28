Short Interest in Hero Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:HENC) Rises By 100.0%

Hero Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:HENC – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the April 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of HENC remained flat at $$0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday. 5,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,103. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.04 and a 200-day moving average of $0.05. Hero Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.10.
About Hero Technologies (Get Rating)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hero Technologies (HENC)
- These Are the Three (3) Most Upgraded Stocks For Q2
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/23 – 5/27
- Short Sellers Provide Entry Into Hibbet, Inc At Rock Bottom Prices
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
- Airbnb: Bold Competitive Threats & A New World of Travel
Receive News & Ratings for Hero Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hero Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.