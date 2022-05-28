Short Interest in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF (NASDAQ:PSCE) Rises By 107.7%

Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF (NASDAQ:PSCE – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 89,100 shares, an increase of 107.7% from the April 30th total of 42,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 518,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF by 313.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,635,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,161,000 after buying an additional 1,998,007 shares during the period. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $99,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF by 123.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 191,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 105,645 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $634,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF by 209.5% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 33,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 22,784 shares during the period.

Shares of PSCE stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.49. 286,358 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 533,612. Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $5.58 and a 1 year high of $11.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.69.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.014 per share. This is a boost from Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st.

About Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Energy Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Energy Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States energy companies that are principally engaged in the business of producing, distributing or servicing energy-related products, including oil and gas exploration and production, refining, oil services, pipeline, and solar, wind and other non-oil-based energy.

