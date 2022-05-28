Short Interest in Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:DRAY) Declines By 68.0%

Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:DRAY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 68.0% from the April 30th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DRAY. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Blackstone Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Finally, Seaport Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $186,000. 66.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.90. 1,126,997 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,132. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.91 and its 200-day moving average is $9.86. Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I has a 12 month low of $9.61 and a 12 month high of $10.18.

Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I intends to effect a merger or mergers, amalgamation, share exchange, share purchase, asset acquisition, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on companies in the software, data and technology, media, and telecom industries.

