Short Interest in Mercari, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCARY) Drops By 56.9%

Mercari, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCARY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,700 shares, a decline of 56.9% from the April 30th total of 55,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 203,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
MCARY stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.60. 14,067 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,487. Mercari has a 12-month low of $7.27 and a 12-month high of $31.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.89.
About Mercari (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mercari (MCARY)
- These Are the Three (3) Most Upgraded Stocks For Q2
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/23 – 5/27
- Short Sellers Provide Entry Into Hibbet, Inc At Rock Bottom Prices
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
- Airbnb: Bold Competitive Threats & A New World of Travel
Receive News & Ratings for Mercari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.