Short Interest in MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT) Declines By 56.6%

MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, a decrease of 56.6% from the April 30th total of 24,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 126,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of NYSE:MMT traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.85. The stock had a trading volume of 98,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,870. MFS Multimarket Income Trust has a 12 month low of $4.55 and a 12 month high of $6.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.99 and its 200 day moving average is $5.63.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a $0.0363 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th.
About MFS Multimarket Income Trust (Get Rating)
MFS Multimarket Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by MFS Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe with greater emphasis on United States. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities issued by U.S. Government, foreign government, mortgage backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MFS Multimarket Income Trust (MMT)
- These Are the Three (3) Most Upgraded Stocks For Q2
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/23 – 5/27
- Short Sellers Provide Entry Into Hibbet, Inc At Rock Bottom Prices
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
- Airbnb: Bold Competitive Threats & A New World of Travel
Receive News & Ratings for MFS Multimarket Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Multimarket Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.