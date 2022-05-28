Short Interest in MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT) Declines By 56.6%

MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, a decrease of 56.6% from the April 30th total of 24,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 126,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NYSE:MMT traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.85. The stock had a trading volume of 98,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,870. MFS Multimarket Income Trust has a 12 month low of $4.55 and a 12 month high of $6.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.99 and its 200 day moving average is $5.63.

Get MFS Multimarket Income Trust alerts:

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a $0.0363 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 25,412 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 2,760 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 116.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,000 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,762 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 52,687 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 5,188 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 220,587 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,074 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 5,505 shares during the last quarter. 9.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MFS Multimarket Income Trust (Get Rating)

MFS Multimarket Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by MFS Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe with greater emphasis on United States. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities issued by U.S. Government, foreign government, mortgage backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MFS Multimarket Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Multimarket Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.