Short Interest in Nedbank Group Limited (OTCMKTS:NDBKY) Rises By 176.3%

Nedbank Group Limited (OTCMKTS:NDBKY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, an increase of 176.3% from the April 30th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Nedbank Group stock traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.27. 8,854 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,026. Nedbank Group has a 12 month low of $9.29 and a 12 month high of $16.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.96.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th were issued a dividend of $0.3839 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a yield of 3.68%.

Separately, Citigroup downgraded shares of Nedbank Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th.

Nedbank Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various wholesale and retail banking services in South Africa and internationally. It offers personal banking solutions, including savings deposits and investment accounts; home and personal loans, student loans, vehicle finance products, private wealth finance solutions, overdrafts, and credit cards; and investment plans and services, financial and estate planning services, and wills and trust services, as well as professional banking, wealth management, non-resident and embassy banking, insurance, stock broking, and foreign exchange services.

