Short Interest in Nippon Carbon Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NCRBF) Declines By 39.6%

Nippon Carbon Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NCRBF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, a drop of 39.6% from the April 30th total of 16,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 102.0 days.

NCRBF remained flat at $$34.02 during trading hours on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.58. Nippon Carbon has a 52-week low of $34.02 and a 52-week high of $40.11.

Nippon Carbon Company Profile

Nippon Carbon Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of carbon products in Japan. It offers carbon fiber products, including molded heat insulating materials for high temperature furnaces; CARBORON, a soft felt used in a range of heat insulators for high temperature furnaces; C/C Composite, a lightweight carbon material used in heat resistant composite structural members, high temperature furnace materials, trays, jigs, etc.; and CARBEST, a carbon fiber packing material.

