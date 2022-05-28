Short Interest in Nippon Carbon Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NCRBF) Declines By 39.6%

Nippon Carbon Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NCRBF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, a drop of 39.6% from the April 30th total of 16,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 102.0 days.
NCRBF remained flat at $$34.02 during trading hours on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.58. Nippon Carbon has a 52-week low of $34.02 and a 52-week high of $40.11.
Nippon Carbon Company Profile (Get Rating)
