Short Interest in Nitches Inc. (OTCMKTS:NICH) Rises By 128.5%

Nitches Inc. (OTCMKTS:NICH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,900 shares, an increase of 128.5% from the April 30th total of 17,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,771,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
NICH stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.04. 986,735 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 848,084. Nitches has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.16.
