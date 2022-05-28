Short Interest in Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRF) Drops By 64.5%

Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 79,800 shares, a decline of 64.5% from the April 30th total of 225,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.2 days.

Shares of SAFRF stock traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $105.08. The company had a trading volume of 3,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,905. Safran has a 52-week low of $94.56 and a 52-week high of $158.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $108.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.28.

Get Safran alerts:

About Safran (Get Rating)

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion; Aircraft Equipment, Defense and Aerosystems; and Aircraft Interiors. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion and mechanical power transmission systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, civil and military helicopters, and drones.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Safran Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safran and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.