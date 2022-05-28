Short Interest in Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRF) Drops By 64.5%

Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 79,800 shares, a decline of 64.5% from the April 30th total of 225,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.2 days.
Shares of SAFRF stock traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $105.08. The company had a trading volume of 3,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,905. Safran has a 52-week low of $94.56 and a 52-week high of $158.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $108.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.28.
