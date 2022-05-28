Short Interest in Suncorp Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SNMCY) Drops By 69.3%

Suncorp Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SNMCY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a drop of 69.3% from the April 30th total of 17,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Suncorp Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th.

OTCMKTS SNMCY traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.82. 1,370 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,071. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.16. Suncorp Group has a 12-month low of $7.35 and a 12-month high of $9.82.

Suncorp Group Limited provides insurance, banking, and wealth products and services to retail, corporate, and commercial sectors in Australia and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Insurance, Banking & Wealth, and Suncorp New Zealand segments. The Insurance segment designs, manufactures, and delivers general insurance products and services, including home and contents, motor, marine, travel, commercial property, industrial special risk, public liability and professional indemnity, workers' compensation, and compulsory third party products.

