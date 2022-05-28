Short Interest in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MHF) Drops By 44.3%

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MHF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,900 shares, a decline of 44.3% from the April 30th total of 42,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 49,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

MHF stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.97. The company had a trading volume of 145,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,789. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.80 and a 200 day moving average of $7.39. Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $6.53 and a fifty-two week high of $8.91.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be issued a $0.0198 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 23rd.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MHF. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 25.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 5.9% in the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 81,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 4,551 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. raised its position in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 30.5% in the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 22,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 5,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 3.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 263,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,231,000 after acquiring an additional 8,987 shares in the last quarter. 18.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in intermediate and long-term municipal debt securities issued by state and local governments including U.S.

