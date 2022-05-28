Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $49.89.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SLGN. StockNews.com lowered shares of Silgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Silgan from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th.

Get Silgan alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Silgan in the first quarter valued at about $190,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Silgan by 40.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,784,000 after acquiring an additional 40,478 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Silgan by 14.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,283 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Silgan by 251.2% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 29,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 20,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Silgan by 71.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 2,458 shares in the last quarter. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SLGN traded up $0.95 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.63. 368,841 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 513,094. The firm has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. Silgan has a fifty-two week low of $37.10 and a fifty-two week high of $46.98.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Silgan had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 25.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Silgan will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Silgan’s payout ratio is presently 19.22%.

Silgan Company Profile (Get Rating)

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Silgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.