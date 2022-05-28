Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) Director Erin Mulligan Nelson Sells 6,508 Shares

Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Get Rating) Director Erin Mulligan Nelson sold 6,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.83, for a total transaction of $343,817.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,750 shares in the company, valued at $92,452.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:SKY opened at $54.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.31. Skyline Champion Co. has a twelve month low of $44.00 and a twelve month high of $85.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 1.92.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.51. Skyline Champion had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 30.44%. The firm had revenue of $638.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Skyline Champion Co. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SKY. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Skyline Champion during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Skyline Champion by 561.6% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. David J Yvars Group bought a new stake in Skyline Champion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Skyline Champion by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Skyline Champion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.48% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on SKY shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Skyline Champion from $87.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Skyline Champion in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Skyline Champion from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Skyline Champion from $84.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Skyline Champion from $80.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Skyline Champion has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.60.

Skyline Champion Corporation operates as a factory-built housing company in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family, hospitality, and senior and workforce housing sectors. It builds homes under the brand names of Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes in the United Statesp; and Moduline and SRI Homes in western Canada.

