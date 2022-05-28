Smart Metering Systems (LON:SMS) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $821.19

Smart Metering Systems plc (LON:SMS – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 821.19 ($10.33) and traded as high as GBX 856.68 ($10.78). Smart Metering Systems shares last traded at GBX 852 ($10.72), with a volume of 707,240 shares.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SMS shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 1,080 ($13.59) price objective on shares of Smart Metering Systems in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 710 ($8.93) price target on shares of Smart Metering Systems in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Smart Metering Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,053 ($13.25).

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 823.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 792.39. The company has a market capitalization of £1.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 269.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 2.80.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 6.88 ($0.09) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.95%. Smart Metering Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 8.20%.

In related news, insider Miriam Greenwood sold 2,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 719 ($9.05), for a total transaction of £15,178.09 ($19,099.14).

Smart Metering Systems Company Profile (LON:SMS)

Smart Metering Systems plc, together with its subsidiaries, installs, operates, and manages meter and energy infrastructure assets, and related data services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Asset Management, Asset Installation, and Energy Management. The company engages in the regulated management of gas meters, electric meters, and ADM devices.

