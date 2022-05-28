Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Price Target Cut to $17.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Snap (NYSE:SNAPGet Rating) had its price target decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $35.00 to $17.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Snap from $58.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Snap from $46.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Snap from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Snap from $47.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Snap from $40.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $39.73.

Shares of SNAP stock opened at $15.58 on Tuesday. Snap has a 12-month low of $12.55 and a 12-month high of $83.34. The company has a current ratio of 7.19, a quick ratio of 7.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.43 and its 200 day moving average is $37.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.28 and a beta of 1.18.

Snap (NYSE:SNAPGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). Snap had a negative return on equity of 16.37% and a negative net margin of 12.71%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Snap will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 15,773 shares of Snap stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.92, for a total transaction of $456,155.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 900,000 shares of Snap stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.55, for a total transaction of $26,595,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 75,110,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,219,500,559.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,555,687 shares of company stock worth $44,789,003 over the last ninety days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SNAP. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Snap during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap during the third quarter valued at about $298,000. Aviva PLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap during the third quarter valued at about $1,530,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Snap during the third quarter valued at about $377,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Snap by 7.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,258,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,550,000 after acquiring an additional 664,769 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.88% of the company’s stock.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

