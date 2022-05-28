Snap (NYSE:SNAP) PT Lowered to $23.00

Snap (NYSE:SNAPGet Rating) had its price target cut by Rosenblatt Securities from $49.00 to $23.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on Snap from $31.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Snap from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Snap from $47.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday. MKM Partners lowered their price target on Snap from $41.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on Snap from $42.00 to $34.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $39.73.

NYSE SNAP opened at $15.58 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.19, a quick ratio of 7.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.33. Snap has a 12-month low of $12.55 and a 12-month high of $83.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.28 and a beta of 1.18.

Snap (NYSE:SNAPGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). Snap had a negative return on equity of 16.37% and a negative net margin of 12.71%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Snap will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 42,105 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.67, for a total value of $954,520.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 665,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,093,980.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jeremi Gorman sold 8,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $195,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,486,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,686,032. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,555,687 shares of company stock worth $44,789,003 over the last ninety days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNAP. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its holdings in Snap by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 33,478,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,574,500,000 after purchasing an additional 10,839,980 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Snap by 95.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,811,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,028,000 after purchasing an additional 8,712,380 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC increased its holdings in Snap by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 79,851,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,873,871,000 after purchasing an additional 6,591,367 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Snap by 123.8% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 11,709,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,682,000 after acquiring an additional 6,477,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Snap by 1,817.5% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,621,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,088,000 after acquiring an additional 6,275,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.88% of the company’s stock.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

