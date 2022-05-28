Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $3.91 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) will announce $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Snap-on’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $3.73 and the highest is $4.00. Snap-on reported earnings per share of $3.76 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Snap-on.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Snap-on had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 20.34%. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.50 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SNA. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of Snap-on from $295.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Snap-on from $240.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $251.25.

Shares of Snap-on stock traded up $3.63 on Friday, hitting $222.90. The company had a trading volume of 232,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,910. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $214.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $213.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The company has a market cap of $11.90 billion, a PE ratio of 14.45, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.08. Snap-on has a 52 week low of $197.75 and a 52 week high of $257.98.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.81%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNA. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Snap-on by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 35,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,403,000 after acquiring an additional 4,829 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. lifted its position in shares of Snap-on by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 72,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,150,000 after acquiring an additional 12,465 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Snap-on by 116.4% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 70,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,227,000 after acquiring an additional 37,763 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Snap-on by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 96,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Snap-on by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,874,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Snap-on

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

