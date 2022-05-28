SOMESING Price Down 0.5% This Week (SSX)

SOMESING (SSX) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 28th. In the last week, SOMESING has traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. SOMESING has a total market capitalization of $74.41 million and approximately $509,570.00 worth of SOMESING was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SOMESING coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0281 or 0.00000097 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About SOMESING

SOMESING launched on November 27th, 2018. SOMESING’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,646,866,545 coins. SOMESING’s official message board is medium.com/@singlovers . SOMESING’s official website is somesing.io . SOMESING’s official Twitter account is @somesinglovers and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SOMESING is a social music service that incorporates blockchain technology so that producers can get rewards for creative activities that everyone can enjoy their favorite songs and recreate the songs. Everyone who likes singing can sing all songs free of charge and receive economic reward through gifts, supports, and events through the community about newly created song content. SSX is a token based on the Icon Blockchain that will serve as a medium of exchange on the SOMESING platform. “

SOMESING Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOMESING directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SOMESING should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SOMESING using one of the exchanges listed above.

