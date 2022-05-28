Sonar Price Reaches $0.0008 on Exchanges (PING)

Sonar (PING) traded down 3.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 28th. Over the last seven days, Sonar has traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar. Sonar has a total market cap of $2.18 million and $14,273.00 worth of Sonar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sonar coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 99.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $419.13 or 0.01448060 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003452 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001330 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001595 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $146.62 or 0.00506569 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.44 or 0.00032631 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0818 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00008799 BTC.

About Sonar

Sonar launched on June 8th, 2017. Sonar’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,703,464,935 coins. The Reddit community for Sonar is https://reddit.com/r/sonarplatform . Sonar’s official Twitter account is @SonarToken

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoPing is an IM assistant bot that provides users with useful info and buy signals. The information provided by the bot is based on volume, change to coin rate to BTC, a number of signals on the coin and coin market capitalization. The CryptoPing bot does not tell users what they should buy, but rather compiles information in a descriptive and meaningful way, facilitating your decision making process. The PING token is used as payment for subscriptions to the CryptoPing product. “

Sonar Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sonar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sonar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sonar using one of the exchanges listed above.

