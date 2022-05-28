Sonendo (NYSE:SONX) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sonendo (NYSE:SONX – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sonendo Inc. is a commercial-stage medical technology company focused on saving teeth from tooth decay. It developed the GentleWave(R) System an innovative technology platform designed to treat tooth decay by cleaning and disinfecting the microscopic spaces within teeth without the need to remove tooth structure. Sonendo Inc. is based in LAGUNA HILLS, Calif. “

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SONX. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Sonendo in a report on Monday, January 31st. They issued an equal weight rating and a $6.90 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Sonendo from $12.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Sonendo from $30.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $10.32.

Shares of NYSE SONX opened at $2.83 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.02, a current ratio of 6.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.71. Sonendo has a fifty-two week low of $2.50 and a fifty-two week high of $12.24.

Sonendo (NYSE:SONX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.02). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sonendo will post -2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Bjarne Bergheim purchased 11,748 shares of Sonendo stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.60 per share, for a total transaction of $30,544.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 921,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,394,852.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Vamsi Mohan Raj Pudipeddi purchased 50,000 shares of Sonendo stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.65 per share, for a total transaction of $132,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 170,151 shares of company stock worth $462,595 and have sold 12,304 shares worth $34,205. Insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Sonendo during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new position in Sonendo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Sonendo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Sonendo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Sonendo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,000. Institutional investors own 80.42% of the company’s stock.

Sonendo, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes devices for root canal therapy in the United States and Canada. It provides GentleWave, a tooth decay treatment device for cleaning and disinfecting the microscopic spaces within teeth without the need to remove tooth structure.

