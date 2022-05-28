Sonic Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:SKHHY) Short Interest Up 110.1% in May

Sonic Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:SKHHY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,500 shares, an increase of 110.1% from the April 30th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 105,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of SKHHY traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.52. 20,050 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,438. Sonic Healthcare has a one year low of $22.72 and a one year high of $34.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.02 and a 200-day moving average of $27.80.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.2679 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. This represents a yield of 2.57%.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut Sonic Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st.

Sonic Healthcare Limited offers medical diagnostic services in Australia. The company provides laboratory medicine/pathology; diagnostic imaging/radiology, including magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography (CT), ultrasound, X-ray, mammography, nuclear medicine, PET CT, interventional procedures, and bone mineral densitometry; and primary care medical services comprising general practice services, occupational health services, remote health services, community and home nursing services, primary care research programs, health assessment technologies, clinical trials, and chronic disease management programs to clinicians, hospitals, community health services, and their patients.

