Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBC) Short Interest Update

Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBC – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 55.6% from the April 30th total of 900 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SFBC. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Sound Financial Bancorp by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 168,643 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,420,000 after purchasing an additional 23,645 shares in the last quarter. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sound Financial Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $907,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sound Financial Bancorp by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 78,159 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,978,000 after acquiring an additional 13,880 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sound Financial Bancorp by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,399 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 3,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sound Financial Bancorp by 51.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,843 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,978 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sound Financial Bancorp stock opened at $37.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Sound Financial Bancorp has a 12-month low of $36.45 and a 12-month high of $48.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.61.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. Sound Financial Bancorp’s payout ratio is 21.38%.

Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sound Community Bank that provides banking and other financial services for consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposits products comprising savings, money market deposit, NOW, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

