S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.13 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) will post sales of $3.13 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for S&P Global’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.07 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.20 billion. S&P Global reported sales of $2.11 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 48.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that S&P Global will report full year sales of $12.52 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.98 billion to $12.87 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $13.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.53 billion to $13.96 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow S&P Global.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.99 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 40.43% and a return on equity of 31.07%. S&P Global’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.39 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $515.00 to $483.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $468.00 to $459.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $497.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $467.57.

In related news, insider Dimitra Manis sold 2,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.41, for a total value of $1,068,660.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Martina Cheung sold 3,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.28, for a total transaction of $1,475,553.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,567 shares of company stock valued at $5,914,500 over the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 714.3% during the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 57 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 65.9% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 68 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. 94.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SPGI traded up $8.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $360.64. 2,177,575 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,383,082. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $377.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $411.85. S&P Global has a 52 week low of $322.20 and a 52 week high of $484.21. The company has a market cap of $122.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.02, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.05.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

