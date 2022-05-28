SparkPoint Market Capitalization Achieves $3.43 Million (SRK)

SparkPoint (SRK) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 28th. One SparkPoint coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. SparkPoint has a market cap of $3.43 million and approximately $527,829.00 worth of SparkPoint was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, SparkPoint has traded 21.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About SparkPoint

SparkPoint (SRK) is a coin. It launched on March 14th, 2019. SparkPoint’s total supply is 13,444,612,245 coins and its circulating supply is 8,490,874,090 coins. SparkPoint’s official Twitter account is @sparkpointio and its Facebook page is accessible here . SparkPoint’s official website is sparkpoint.io . SparkPoint’s official message board is medium.com/theecosystem

According to CryptoCompare, “SparkPoint Ecosystem is a decentralized payment gateway with integrated crypto exchanges, blockchain-based e-learning, gaming, and online store. SparkPoint Token (SRK) is the SparkPoint digital coin based on ERC-20 token standard following the Ethereum Blockchain. SRK is designed to power the four different platforms in the SparkPoint Ecosystem, viz., SparkX, SparkPlace, SparkPlay & SparkRoom being the digital wallet, e-commerce platform, gaming and application store & e-learning portal respectively. “

Buying and Selling SparkPoint

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparkPoint directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SparkPoint should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SparkPoint using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

