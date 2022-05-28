Spartan Protocol (SPARTA) Market Capitalization Achieves $4.80 Million

Spartan Protocol (SPARTA) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 28th. Spartan Protocol has a total market cap of $4.80 million and $200,949.00 worth of Spartan Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Spartan Protocol has traded 13.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Spartan Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0445 or 0.00000154 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 93.5% against the dollar and now trades at $363.90 or 0.01260024 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003459 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001330 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001599 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $147.29 or 0.00509997 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.38 or 0.00032481 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0819 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00008790 BTC.

About Spartan Protocol

Spartan Protocol’s total supply is 107,204,060 coins and its circulating supply is 107,929,081 coins. Spartan Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@spartanprotocol . Spartan Protocol’s official website is spartanprotocol.org . Spartan Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SpartanProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Spartan Protocol incentivises the formation of capital in liquidity pools, such that they can be used for the synthetic token generation, lending, derivatives and more. “

Buying and Selling Spartan Protocol

