SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) Stock Holdings Lessened by Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 352 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF were worth $365,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Smith Moore & CO. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 131.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000.

NYSEARCA MDYV traded up $1.23 on Friday, hitting $67.53. 79,474 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 411,025. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $62.06 and a 52-week high of $73.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.90.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

