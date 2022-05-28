SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Purchased by IHT Wealth Management LLC

IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,647 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,887 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF makes up about 1.2% of IHT Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. IHT Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF worth $16,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDY. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,991,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,564,000 after purchasing an additional 138,222 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,186,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,629,000 after purchasing an additional 193,191 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,544,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,524,000 after purchasing an additional 116,024 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,295,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,791,000 after acquiring an additional 403,831 shares during the period. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 1,988,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,699,000 after acquiring an additional 27,885 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SDY opened at $127.96 on Friday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a one year low of $116.32 and a one year high of $133.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $126.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.36.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.