Spire Global (OTCMKTS:SPIR) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Spire Global (OTCMKTS:SPIR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.43–$0.39 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.42. The company issued revenue guidance of $85.00 million-$90.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $86.61 million.Spire Global also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to -$0.12–$0.11 EPS.

SPIR stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.51. The company had a trading volume of 872,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,073,541. Spire Global has a 1 year low of $1.25 and a 1 year high of $19.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.72.

Spire Global (OTCMKTS:SPIR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.02.

SPIR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Spire Global from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Spire Global in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Spire Global from $6.50 to $4.30 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. CJS Securities started coverage on shares of Spire Global in a report on Monday, March 28th. They set an outperform rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Spire Global in a report on Thursday, April 21st. They set an outperform rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Spire Global currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.86.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Spire Global by 136.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,812,174 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,778,876 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Spire Global by 500.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,096,198 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after buying an additional 913,698 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Spire Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,004,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Spire Global by 10.9% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 436,572 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $916,000 after buying an additional 43,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Spire Global by 398.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 415,711 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 332,315 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

Spire Global Company Profile (Get Rating)

Spire Global, Inc provides space-based data, analytics, and space services worldwide. It offers its customers with access to datasets and insights about earth from the ultimate vantage point. The company provides current and historical data, insights, and predictive analytics for accurate ship monitoring, real-time vessel updates, port operations, and ship safety and route optimization; global satellite-based aircraft tracking data to power applications, drive decision making, and improve cost efficiencies; and space-based data, artificial intelligence-powered insights, and predictive weather analytics, as well as space-as-a-service solutions.

