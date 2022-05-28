Splinterlands 24 Hour Volume Reaches $3.18 Million (SPS)

Splinterlands (SPS) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 28th. Splinterlands has a total market capitalization of $36.07 million and $3.18 million worth of Splinterlands was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Splinterlands has traded flat against the US dollar. One Splinterlands coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.35 or 0.00000764 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 117.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,374.61 or 0.08210549 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003454 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001319 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001595 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $146.77 or 0.00507472 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.40 or 0.00032510 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00008733 BTC.

Splinterlands Coin Profile

Splinterlands’ total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 103,187,459 coins. Splinterlands’ official Twitter account is @splinterlands

Buying and Selling Splinterlands

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Splinterlands directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Splinterlands should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Splinterlands using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

