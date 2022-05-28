Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Price Target Lowered to $120.00 at Citigroup

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Citigroup from $145.00 to $120.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the software company’s stock.

SPLK has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on Splunk from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Splunk from $155.00 to $132.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Splunk from $142.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Splunk from $152.00 to $138.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Splunk from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $145.54.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPLK opened at $108.50 on Friday. Splunk has a 12-month low of $84.63 and a 12-month high of $176.66. The stock has a market cap of $17.46 billion, a PE ratio of -13.15 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $122.08 and a 200-day moving average of $121.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.09.

Splunk ( NASDAQ:SPLK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The software company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.42. Splunk had a negative net margin of 50.08% and a negative return on equity of 128.38%. The company had revenue of $674.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $629.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.84) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Splunk will post -4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 1,588 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.25, for a total value of $178,253.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $48,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,491 shares of company stock valued at $295,240. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in Splunk during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Splunk during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Splunk by 66.4% during the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 228 shares of the software company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Splunk by 109.2% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 235 shares of the software company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Splunk during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. 91.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

