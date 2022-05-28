SPYR, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPYR) Short Interest Update

SPYR, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPYR – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,800 shares, an increase of 104.4% from the April 30th total of 13,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,230,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
SPYR stock traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,186,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 667,612. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.05. SPYR has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.10.
SPYR Company Profile (Get Rating)
