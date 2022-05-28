SPYR, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPYR) Short Interest Update

SPYR, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPYR – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,800 shares, an increase of 104.4% from the April 30th total of 13,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,230,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

SPYR stock traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,186,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 667,612. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.05. SPYR has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.10.

Get SPYR alerts:

SPYR Company Profile (Get Rating)

SPYR, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company. The company, through its subsidiary, Applied Magix, Inc, develops and resells Apple ecosystem compatible products with focus on the smart home market. The company was formerly known as Eat at Joe's, Ltd. and changed its name to SPYR, Inc in March 2015.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPYR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPYR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.