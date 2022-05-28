SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) Director Klavs F. Jensen Buys 14,326 Shares

SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ – Get Rating) Director Klavs F. Jensen bought 14,326 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.52 per share, for a total transaction of $50,427.52. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 353,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,243,647.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
NYSE:SQZ opened at $3.54 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.00. The firm has a market cap of $99.64 million, a P/E ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 3.73. SQZ Biotechnologies has a 52-week low of $2.73 and a 52-week high of $16.17.
SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by ($0.06). SQZ Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 57.79% and a negative net margin of 303.43%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SQZ Biotechnologies will post -2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Chardan Capital began coverage on SQZ Biotechnologies in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock.
SQZ Biotechnologies Company Profile (Get Rating)
SQZ Biotechnologies Company, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops cell therapies for patients with cancer, autoimmune, infectious diseases, and other serious conditions. Its lead product candidate is SQZ-PBMC-HPV, from its SQZ Antigen Presenting Cells platform, which is in a Phase I clinical trial as a monotherapy and in combination with other immuno-oncology agents for the treatment of HPV16+ advanced or metastatic solid tumors, including cervical, head-and-neck, anal, penile, vulvar, and vaginal cancer.
