SSP Group (LON:SSPG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of SSP Group (LON:SSPG – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 350 ($4.40) target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.40) price target on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 333 ($4.19) price target on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on SSP Group in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. They set an overweight rating and a GBX 370 ($4.66) target price on the stock. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SSP Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 338.75 ($4.26).

LON:SSPG opened at GBX 275.60 ($3.47) on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 235.26 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 248.93. The firm has a market cap of £2.19 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.37. SSP Group has a 52-week low of GBX 205.20 ($2.58) and a 52-week high of GBX 340.80 ($4.29). The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 726.14.

In other SSP Group news, insider Patrick Coveney purchased 630,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 255 ($3.21) per share, for a total transaction of £1,606,500 ($2,021,517.55).

About SSP Group

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It operates approximately 550 brands in 36 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and internationally. SSP Group plc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

