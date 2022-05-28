Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Posted by on May 28th, 2022

Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFYGet Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 80,100 shares, a growth of 184.0% from the April 30th total of 28,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 406,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Standard Chartered from GBX 690 ($8.68) to GBX 730 ($9.19) in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Investec downgraded Standard Chartered from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Standard Chartered from GBX 620 ($7.80) to GBX 800 ($10.07) in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $675.00.

OTCMKTS SCBFY traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.13. 6,121 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,322. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.46. Standard Chartered has a 52 week low of $10.88 and a 52 week high of $16.33.

Standard Chartered Company Profile (Get Rating)

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through two segments: Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; and Consumer, Private and Business Banking.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Chartered Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Chartered and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.