Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 80,100 shares, a growth of 184.0% from the April 30th total of 28,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 406,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Standard Chartered from GBX 690 ($8.68) to GBX 730 ($9.19) in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Investec downgraded Standard Chartered from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Standard Chartered from GBX 620 ($7.80) to GBX 800 ($10.07) in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $675.00.

OTCMKTS SCBFY traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.13. 6,121 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,322. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.46. Standard Chartered has a 52 week low of $10.88 and a 52 week high of $16.33.

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through two segments: Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; and Consumer, Private and Business Banking.

